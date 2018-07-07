Huntsville business offers safe, eco-friendly solution to recycle e-waste
HUNTSVILLE Ala. — With technology always evolving, you may have an old computer laying around that you’re not sure how to get rid of safely. A local company in Huntsville is offering a safe solution to the problem.
New Life Computer Recycling will take your old technology and safely recycle it. Those who donate their old tech will receive a tax incentive.
“We’ll break them down to plastic, glass, metal and print and circuit board and recycle appropriately,” Tim Williams, the director and lead engineer of New Life Computer Recycling explained.
The company can also refurbish the old tech so that it can be sold to the public at a reduced cost. Williams said people often hold on to their old computers because they don’t know how to safely get rid of them. He said you should never throw e-waste in the trash.
Not only is trashing the computers bad for the environment, it can be dangerous. The computer hard drives store personal information that can be used against you. And just deleting that information isn’t enough.
“If you delete, if you go in and do a format on a hard drive, all you’re doing is removing the first letter of the file name. You’re not overriding the data,” said Williams.
To actually erase the information, Williams provides free data bleaching to the public to make the data irretrievable. New Life Computer Recycling will hold another computer drop off in August at Lowe Mill.