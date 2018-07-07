× Cross-country run to honor fallen heroes comes through north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Runners are blazing a trail across America to recognize each service member who served and died as a result of the war on terror. Today that run takes them across the Tennessee-Alabama border and into Huntsville.

An organized running team is running the six-thousand-mile journey through 19 states. The whole run will take four months. They started back in April in California and will finish in August at the Arlington national cemetery.

Americans run for the fallen is organized by ‘Honor and Remember‘ a veteran and gold star family organization. Their goal is to individually recognize nearly 20,000 fallen service members who have died since the USS Cole bombing in October of 2000.

Today runners will travel through Lynchburg, Tenn. to Huntsville. They will pass through Mulberry and Fayetteville as well as hazel green and Meridianville, Ala.

Tomorrow runners will travel from Huntsville to Scottsboro passing through Big Cove, Gurley, Paint Rock, Woodville and Lim Rock.

They on Monday runners will travel from Scottsboro to the Alabama-Georgia border.

Each mile of the run is attached to specific heroes. Currently, 19,000 names have been identified, including all branches of the military and all causes of death.

Runners will pause for a short ceremony to remember, by calling out each name out loud. You can learn more here.