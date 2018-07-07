× 8-year-old boy dies Friday, days after near drowning incident in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — An 8-year-old child that was flown to the hospital after a near drowning incident in Limestone County passed away Friday according to Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Son Phan was found floating in the neighborhood pool face down on Summerfield Drive in the Legacy Grove subdivision. They added a family member was at the pool watching several children, including Son, at the time of the incident.

The last update on Son’s condition was that he was 99 percent brain dead and that he was holding on with a ventilator.

According to an obituary on the Limestone Chapel Funeral Home website, Son died at Huntsville Women’s & Children’s Hospital.

Services for Son will be held at noon on Sunday, July 8 at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home.