× Two fires in two days in two states for nation’s largest playground equipment maker

Two fires in one week. That’s what PlayCore, the nation’s largest maker of playground equipment, is facing Friday.

The first fire occurred at GameTime in Fort Payne. Burning plastic and rubber caused heavy black smoke Wednesday morning. Officials say the fire did not reach the plant and that no one was hurt.

GameTime is a subsidiary company of Chattanooga-based PlayCore. The company sells playground equipment, outdoor fitness products and park amenities according to its website.

We reached out to officials about the fire, but we have not heard back. Fort Payne Fire Chief Ron Saferite believes the sun may have caused the blaze.

“It’s looking like the sun magnified through some clear plastic, which started it. That’s not a definite answer, but that’s what we’re leaning towards right now,” he said.

Our CBS affiliate in Atlanta, WGCL, reports a fire broke out at Superior Recreational Products, another Playcore branch, in Carrollton, Ga. late Thursday night. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.