Two Etowah County women face child endangerment charges, take drugs while pregnant

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – Etowah County Sheriff’s Office reports two pregnant women endangered their unborn child with multiple drugs.

Sara Jane Chittam, 27 of Rainbow City, and Jessica Amber Abner, 29 of Gadsden face one count of chemical endangerment. Law enforcement describes the charge as a felony in which the women exposed a child to an environment where controlled substances are ingested, produced or distributed.

Chittam admitted to the use of heroin and marijuana and tested positive for opiates, marijuana and fentanyl. Abner tested positive for cocaine and admitted to the use.

Both women are in the Etowah County Detention Center with a $10,000 bond. They must complete a drug treatment program and be in contact with the Etowah Court Referral Office upon release.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked the Etowah County Department of Human Resources for their help in this case.