Tropical Depression Three forms off the Atlantic coast

The third tropical depression of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season formed Friday, July 6 off the coast of the Eastern Seaboard.

The tropical cyclone is expected to drift about 230 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina through the weekend before moving northeast early next week.

Little, if any, development is expected for this system, but if its wind speeds were to strengthen to 39 mph or above, it would be classified as a tropical storm and receive the name “Chris”.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.

BULLETIN

Tropical Depression Three Advisory Number 1

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL032018

500 PM EDT Fri Jul 06 2018

…TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS WELL OFF THE NORTH CAROLINA COAST…

…EXPECTED TO REMAIN OFFSHORE…

SUMMARY OF 500 PM EDT…2100 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…32.2N 73.8W

ABOUT 230 MI…370 KM SSE OF CAPE HATTERAS NORTH CAROLINA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…30 MPH…45 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNW OR 335 DEGREES AT 5 MPH…7 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1016 MB…30.01 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests along the coast of North Carolina should monitor the

progress of this system.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of newly formed Tropical

Depression Three was located near latitude 32.2 North, longitude

73.8 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near

5 mph (7 km/h). The depression should slow down and meander of well

offshore of the coast of North Carolina through Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts.

The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm on Saturday,

with gradual strengthening expected through Monday. A

reconnaissance plane is scheduled to investigate the cyclone on

Saturday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1016 mb (30.01 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

None

NEXT ADVISORY

————-

Next complete advisory at 1100 PM EDT.

$$

Forecaster Avila