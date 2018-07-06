Steve Marshall has financial edge over Troy King heading into GOP runoff for Attorney General

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The GOP runoff between Attorney General Steve Marshall and former AG Troy King comes in the heat of summer, which is likely to mean voter turnout will be well below the June primary’s 26 percent.

The smaller pool of likely voters makes getting the message even more critical.

Marshall edged out King for the most votes in the primary. In a field of four candidates he received 154,220 votes, 28.3 percent, to King’s 151,34, 27.8 percent.

Both Marshall and King have spent millions getting to this point.

Marshall has raised $2.4 million so far and spent $2.1 million.

King has raised $1.8 million and spent $1.7 million.

Marshall, who has been coping with the unexpected death of his wife in late June, has more money on hand, records show. He has about $200,000 more cash on hand than King.

The latest campaign finance records show both men received solid financial support following the June 5 primary, with King holding an edge. He raised $302,000 following the primary and Marshall raised $257,000.

Both candidates received big donations from political action committees in Alabama, including a $50,000 donation to Marshall from the Alabama Power employee PAC.

King’s records show he’s received $250,000 from six PACs all led by Tuscaloosa accounting firm owner Michael Echols, which made up of most of King’s June fundraising.