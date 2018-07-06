× Police: Decatur man who is suspected of shooting at birthday party June 15 turns himself in

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Police report a man turned himself in Friday after warrants were issued for his arrest in connection to a shooting on June 15 at a birthday party.

Charles Edward Baker, Jr., 37 of Decatur, faces two charges July 5: Second-degree Assault and First-degree Domestic Violence with a First-degree Assault. He is suspected of shooting his girlfriend and himself at 1034 Hoover Avenue, according to detectives.

An investigation revealed another male victim, who was not identified, was shot and later arrived at Parkway Hospital with a bullet wound. The man was transferred to Huntsville Hospital due to the high-risk injury.

Detective Jonathan Macklin issued two felony warrants for the 37-year-old on June 25, according to the report. Baker arrived at the Decatur Police Department on July 5.

Records show he was released from Morgan County Jail. His bond was set at $90,000.00.