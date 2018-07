MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Police are looking for a 34-year-old woman last seen June 28.

Kendra Rae Bayless, 34, is missing, according to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Family members tell law enforcement she was thought to be in the Guntersville area.

Here is the following description:

Height – 5’5″

Weight – 150 lbs

Age – 34 years old

Residence – Horton

If you know any information that could help authorities, please call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.