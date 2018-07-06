× Madison police solve a number of vehicle break-in crimes

MADISON, Ala. – Three people have been arrested with ties to multiple vehicle break-in investigations.

Madison Police Chief Dave Jernigan says that two officers spotted a vehicle connected to a recent vehicle break-in at the parking lot of Planet Fitness and the store 2nd & Charles on June 26. The officers stopped the two juveniles in the vehicle and asked them questions concerning the investigation.

The officers reported the teens admitted they were responsible for a number of burglaries in that shopping center, and a vehicle break-in that happened just minutes before at Uncle Maddio’s Pizza.

Chief Jernigan says nine crimes were cleared because of a new hire officer that spotted the vehicle involved in a BOLO (Be on the Lookout).

In another case of vehicle break-ins, Jernigan says Auburn Police have someone in custody who they believe is responsible for vehicle burglaries at a Madison Greenway. Officers in Auburn arrested someone who had possession of evidence from those break-ins. That person is in the Lee County jail and more charges could be pending as the investigation continues. Police didn’t identify this person in their release.

Chief Jernigan said that “hard work and luck as well as being in the right place at the right time allowed law enforcement to nab these thieves. All of the subjects were from out-of-town which is what we were thinking when these type of smash and grab crimes occurred. We usually don’t see this type of forced entry into vehicles. Mostly we see door handles pulled. If they are locked the thieves move to another vehicle. Keep your doors locked so they will go to your neighbor’s vehicles where they are unlocked.”

He also had a few tips to keep your belongings safe:

Be a Crime Fighter – don’t become a victim.

Leave nothing of value in your vehicles.

Lock your doors.

Take any weapon from your vehicle at night and secure them indoors in a safe and protected location.

Keep your garage door secured.

Leave lights on inside your house to make it seem occupied.

Have a neighbor clear your newspapers and mail and hold them until you return from being out-of-town.

Arrange for a vacation check with your local law enforcement while you are away from home.