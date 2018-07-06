Huntsville neighbors looking for hit-and-run driver that crashed into building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A man is hoping somebody knows who crashed a car into his property this week, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Andrew Marlowe says so far, police haven't started looking for the driver.

Marlowe says the morning of July 4th, his wife walked outside to find his detached bonus room destroyed.

"At any second it could collapse," Marlowe said while pointing to the fractured brick wall.

Marlowe says he and his kids were watching a movie in that room the night before. Around 10:00 p.m., he was half asleep in the house when he heard a noise.

"I kind of disregarded the bang as fireworks," Marlowe said.

Marlowe says a driver came barreling down Preswick Place, crashed through the wall, then took off hitting at least two more cars parked on the street.

"It won't open any more than this," Taylor Donald said. She says this was the second time her car has been struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Marlowe says he called the police once he and his wife noticed the damage. He says it was an Alabama state trooper who showed up at the home to take a look. And despite the trail of bricks up and down the street, Marlowe says the trooper never made an official report.

"The only thing he said was, 'I can make a report for your insurance company'," Donald said.

Marlowe says while the driver didn't stick around, the car left enough clues and scraped paint behind for him to identify it as a white 2004-2007 Nissan Murano.

"I have to pay $1,000 just to get my car fixed, because I can't ID the person who did this," Donald said.

"Somebody destroyed thousands and thousands of dollars worth of stuff, and is scot free," Marlowe said.

Marlowe says he's not letting it go any time soon. He's looking for more witnesses and any surveillance images from his neighborhood that may have spotted the car.

WHNT News 19 attempted to contact Alabama state troopers for this story, but were unable to reach anyone. If you've seen the car Marlowe describes, we'd like you to tell us about it. Marlowe is offering a reward for any helpful info.