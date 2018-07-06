Gubernatorial candidate Walt Maddox reports solid June fundraising, Gov. Kay Ivey still has money edge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Despite a crowded primary field Republican Gov. Kay Ivey and Democrat Walt Maddox won their races without a runoff.

The general election is four months away, but the primary has shown it’s going to be an expensive race and fundraising isn’t slowing down

Ivey won the primary with 56 percent of the vote, spending $4.2 million along the way.

She was actually outspent by her three GOP challengers, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Mobile State Sen. Bill Hightower and Hoover-based evangelist Scott Dawson. They combined to spend $4.5 million.

Those figures far outpace Maddox, the mayor of Tuscaloosa. Ivey has raised four times as much money as Maddox, but she’s also spent most of it.

Campaign records show Maddox is actually fairly close to Ivey in cash on hand – at the moment.

Maddox reported $222,000 cash on hand, while Ivey reported she has $459,000.

Both candidates were able to raise new money after the June 5 primary. Ivey raised $244,000, including a $100,000 donation from YellaWood CEO Jimmy Rane.

Maddox raised $171,000 after his primary win, mainly from smaller donors. His June campaign finance forms show 30 pages of donors to Ivey’s 5.

Maddox did receive $39,000 from a handful of political action committees run by Tuscaloosa accounting firm owner Michael Echols.

The same PACs gave GOP attorney general candidate Troy King $250,000 last month.