GoFundMe set up for 8-year-old that nearly drowned in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An 8-year-old child that was flown to the hospital after a near drowning incident in Limestone County Wednesday evening is still alive according to officials.

Superintendent Tom Sisk tells WHNT News 19 that the last update he received on 8-year-old Son Phan was that he is 99 percent brain dead and that he is still holding on with a ventilator.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Son was found floating in the neighborhood pool face down on Summerfield Drive in the Legacy Grove subdivision. They added a family member was at the pool watching several children, including Son, at the time of the incident.

“I can’t even imagine what the family is going through,” said Legacy Grove resident Annie Johnson.

Community members decided to start a GoFundMe to do what they can to help support the Phan family during this time.

“I just want to, anyway that I can help them. And I guess the one way you can help is to go to the GoFundMe site and give as much as you can.”

Johnson said her heart goes out to Son’s family.