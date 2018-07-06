× Man struck by lightning at new Athens High School construction site

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A man was struck by lightning Friday afternoon at the new Athens High School construction, according to Athens police.

“He was leaving for the day, and witnesses saw him fall to the ground,” Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said.

Officials say they received the call around 1:40 p.m.

“Co-workers at the scene were already performing CPR, and we assisted until EMS arrived,” Athens Fire and Rescue Chief Bryan Thornton said.

The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency says paramedics took the man to Athens-Limestone Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.