Beryl strengthens, becomes the first hurricane of the 2018 hurricane season

Hurricane Beryl Advisory Number 5

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022018

1100 AM AST Fri Jul 06 2018

…BRAZEN BERYL A LITTLE STRONGER…

…NOW FORECAST TO STILL BE A HURRICANE AS IT APPROACHES THE LESSER

ANTILLES…

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…10.7N 46.5W

ABOUT 1045 MI…1685 KM ESE OF THE LESSER ANTILLES

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…80 MPH…130 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 275 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…994 MB…29.36 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of

Beryl, as hurricane watches could be needed for some of the islands

by tonight.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Beryl was located

near latitude 10.7 North, longitude 46.5 West. Beryl is moving

toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h). A faster westward to

west-northwestward motion is expected to begin over the weekend and

continue through early next week. On the forecast track, the

center of Beryl will approach the Lesser Antilles over the weekend

and cross the island chain late Sunday or Monday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph (130 km/h)

with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the

next couple of days, and Beryl is expected to still be a hurricane

when it reaches the Lesser Antilles late Sunday or Monday.

Weakening is expected once Beryl reaches the eastern Caribbean

Sea on Monday, but the system may not degenerate into an open trough

until it reaches the vicinity of Hispaniola and the central

Caribbean Sea.

Beryl is a compact hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward

up to 10 miles (20 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force

winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 994 mb (29.36 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

None.

NEXT ADVISORY

Next complete advisory at 500 PM AST.

Forecaster Berg