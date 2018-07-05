× Vacant home catches fire Thursday in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Grimwood Road is back open after firefighters closed the area for more than an hour Thursday morning. They say a vacant home with no power caught fire.

WHNT’s Jeff Gray reports Madison County Volunteer Firefighters were called after midnight to the 700 block of Grimwood Road.

This is not the first time the house has caught fire, according to neighbors. Crews were called to the home months ago for another fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.