Tropical Storm Beryl forms in the Atlantic

000

WTNT62 KNHC 051830

TCUAT2

Tropical Storm Beryl Tropical Cyclone Update

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022018

230 PM AST Thu Jul 05 2018

…DEPRESSION BECOMES TROPICAL STORM BERYL…

Satellite imagery indicates that the tropical depression has

strengthened and is now Tropical Storm Beryl. Maximum sustained

winds are estimated to be 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. An

updated intensity forecast will be provided with the 500 PM AST

(2100 UTC) advisory.

SUMMARY OF 230 PM AST…1830 UTC…INFORMATION

—————————————————

LOCATION…10.3N 42.3W

ABOUT 1330 MI…2140 KM ESE OF THE LESSER ANTILLES

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 275 DEGREES AT 16 MPH…26 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1007 MB…29.74 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Beryl was

located near latitude 10.2 North, longitude 41.4 West. The

tropical storm is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h). A fast

westward to west-northwestward motion is expected through the

weekend.The system is forecast to degenerate into an open trough east of the Lesser Antilles over the

weekend.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

None

NEXT ADVISORY

————-

Next complete advisory at 500 PM AST.