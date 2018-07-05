× Trader Joe’s in Huntsville? Developer asks for help bringing the grocery chain to MidCity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Could Huntsville be welcoming a new grocery store chain into the city? Many residents hope so.

With the new MidCity development underway, many believe it would make the perfect home for Trader Joe’s, including Huntsville-based developer RCP Companies. The company is asking for help to seal the deal.

Currently, Birmingham is the only city in Alabama with a location.

Residents who would like to help bring Trader Joes to the city can do so by filling out a form to recommend Huntsville as an ideal location for the store.