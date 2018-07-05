Tracking the Tropics: Strong Wave In Eastern Atlantic

It’s been a long time since we had a tropical storm. We remember Alberto from late May. Now it’s July and we could have our next named storm. There is a strong tropical wave in the far east Atlantic. Guidance takes the system west across the eastern Caribbean over the weekend as a weak low pressure center. The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 70% chance of development (short-term) as of Thursday morning.

There is a look at the computer models through Sunday.

Beryl is the next name on the list. Here is a look at the discussion from the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018 Satellite images indicate that the shower activity associated with a small area of low pressure and a tropical wave located between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles remains well organized, and a tropical depression could form at any time soon. This disturbance is forecast to move westward or west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. However, in a few days, the upper-level winds are forecast to become unfavorable, and the system is expected to degenerate into a trough of low pressure before it approaches the Lesser Antilles. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.