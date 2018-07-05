Sheriff: Accidental drowning ruled in death of 2-year-old in Mississippi

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (AP) A 2-year-old boy has drowned in a pond on his grandparents’ property in Mississippi.

News outlets report that Bryant Chapman had been swimming with his family Wednesday in Vancleave.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says a few minutes after people went inside to eat lunch, they could not find the child.

His father found Bryant unresponsive in the pond, and the grandmother began CPR.

Bryant was taken to a local hospital, then flown to a hospital in Mobile, Alabama.

The sheriff says the child’s death has been ruled an accidental drowning.