No soap and dirty ice machine lead to low scores in Limestone and Madison counties

Limestone County

Logan's Roadhouse

16132 Athens-Limestone Blvd, Athens, AL 35611

Score: 77

Violations:

Chicken tenders 62°F, wings 56°F

Lack of soap at hand sink

Not reheating to 165°F prior to hot holding

The manager says the inspector came before opening and before they had a chance to refill the hand soap. He says all violations were corrected on Monday.

Papa John's Pizza

916 US Hwy 72 E, Athens, AL 35611

Score: 81

Wings 65°F

Dirty can opener

The manager says all violations have been corrected.

Madison County

McDonald's

Score: 87

310 Governors Dr. SE, Huntsville, AL 35801

Lettuce held past four hour hold time at 74°F. Cheese held at 65°F without time stamp. Follow up: Abated. The manager made sure all the timestamps were on items and all food items were in temperature, Cheese 41°F, Lettuce 39°F.

Residue in the ice machine. Follow up: Not Abated. Issued a NOIS (Notice of Intent to Suspend permit to operate). The business has to correct the violation within 15 days.



Madison County

Taqueria El Cazador

10099 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville, AL 35803

Score: 99

