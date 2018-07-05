Muscle Shoals truck theft suspect needs identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – While many people were celebrating the Fourth of July one particular person in Muscle Shoals was up to no good. Police say this guy was hanging around at Loves Truck Stop on Highway 20.

According to Muscle Shoals investigators, after he dips out of camera view he stole a truck.

Authorities are looking for a red 1998 Ford F-150. It was last seen heading south on Three Mile Lane. Muscle Shoals police would also like help identifying the gentleman in the pictures.

Russellville police pick up this week’s most wanted.

Christine Oliver has a grand jury indictment and arrest warrant for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

David Hodges has multiple arrest warrants for burglary, theft of property, and criminal mischief.

Russellville police are still looking for Rose Maria Hall. She is wanted for forgery and theft of property.

It’s time to contact Shoals Area Crime Stoppers. Your tips can help put these people behind bars. There are three ways you can send in your anonymous tips – a phone call, text message, or through the Facebook page. Each can make you eligible for reward money.

To speak with an operator, call (256)386-8685. To send a text message, send your detailed information to 274637 (CRIMES).