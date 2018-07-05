Managers change details of Gulf State Park shark fishing program

GULF SHORES, Ala. — An Outdoor Alabama columnist writes park managers changed several details of a Gulf State Park pilot program – shark fishing. The changes are in effect for July.

Columnist David Rainer says anglers can expect changes this month at Gulf State Park Pier. The program shows popularity not only with fishermen but with spectators. The sport is held at the south end of the pier, known as the octagon.

Here are the following changes towards the fishing project:

Days – Sundays and Tuesdays (i.e. July 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29 and 31).

The former time listed as 8 p.m. until midnight. Number of anglers & assistants – 15 anglers with one assistant which totals 30. The previous amount of anglers was 10 with two assistants, but changes were made to expand the number of fisherman. Fishers are encouraged to help others.

The octagon will close 30 minutes before and after the program to help fishers and will remain private. Other fishermen and guest can use the longer portion of the deck as usual.

Alabama State Parks System managers saw interest from both sides during a trial earlier this week. In addition, anglers complained of damages on “desired fishes” from the carnivorous aquatic animal

Registration for the event can be found at www.alapark.com/shark-fishing.

In addition, a naturalist with the state park, the Alabama Marine Resources Division and state universities plan to hold a week-long hands-on educational forum during Shark Week, which is July 23 through 27. Information can be found at the following link: Gulf State Park Shark Week.