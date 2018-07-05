HEMSI recognized by the American Heart Association for treating heart attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - On a hot day, nothing sounds better than a popsicle. The CEO of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Incorporated, or HEMSI, spent the afternoon delivering popsicles to EMS personnel.

But there was a lot more to this gesture than just keeping the team cool.

HEMSI CEO John Howell is getting in the car, and hitting the road, working to find EMTs.

"It's hot. The crews are hot, and we want to give them a chance to cool off, so we're taking popsicles around," Howell said.

He finally found some EMTs sitting at the Huntsville Hospital

He brought with him enough for every single employee who works at HEMSI and they are are a reward for a job well-done.

HEMSI is celebrating being recognized by the American Heart Association.

"We met the standards for treating our heart attack victims according to the best standards the heart association has put out. Getting them the right care, getting them the right procedures done in a timely fashion," Howell said.

According to the CDC more than 750,000 Americans suffer a heart attack every year and getting the right treatment in time is critical.

"They've awarded us their Gold Plus Award. We're one of only a few services in the state who have been awarded this distinction," Howell said.

While enjoying a popsicle on a hot day is refreshing, members of this crew say providing excellent service to the community is a reward in itself.

The mission lifeline program rewards EMS organizations that follow advanced protocols derived from the American Heart Association. The role of EMS in the system-of-care for emergency cardiac patients is crucial and often sets the course for the patient's outcome.