Heavy Storms for Friday: rain, wind and frequent lightning likely

Scattered downpours dropped some heavy rain in spots Thursday afternoon; rainfall rates in those storms between 3” and 5” per hour produced about an inch of rain in 10-20 minutes.

More storms like this develop on Friday, and some could be powerful with strong winds, torrential rain, and dangerous, intense lightning. Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Friday’s showers and storms come in two waves: some hit-or-miss rain/thunder in the morning and more widespread heavy storms in the afternoon. Storms thin out but don’t necessarily go away for the weekend, and we will keep a slim chance of some daily afternoon/evening storms in the forecast through next week.

Friday’s front: A weak cool front moving into Middle Tennessee Friday morning kicks off scattered showers and storms early in the day; most of us won’t see any rain at all before lunchtime, but a few showers (or isolated thunderstorms) are possible.

The main wave of storms blows through North Alabama between noon and 5 PM Friday afternoon. Strong winds (gusts over 40-50 miles per hour), heavy rain and frequent lightning are likely with the strongest storms. If you are traveling south to the beach or headed north from the beach, heavy storms keep moving southbound through Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston and into the Montgomery area from 5 PM through about 10 PM.

Weekend outlook: Storms won’t be as numerous over the weekend, but we still expect a few of them to develop here and there. The chance of a storm either Saturday or Sunday is only about 30% in North Alabama; that chance is considerably higher to the south near the stalled cold front over Central Alabama. Expect highs in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday; the heat index tops out in the mid-90s.

Next week’s pattern: The weather does not change a lot from day to day next week: highs in the lower to middle 90s and a chance of an isolated storm or two in the afternoon and evening.

This is the least-variable time of year based on Huntsville’s climatology; our average high is 91ºF, the average low is around 70ºF, and the average range from that over the past 30 years is only about 4 to 5 degrees. In other words, highs between 86ºF and 96ºF are ‘normal’ for early to mid-July.

-Jason

