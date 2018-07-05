Florence road rage shooting investigation continues

FLORENCE, Ala. – WHNT News 19 is continuing to follow developments in a road rage shooting Wednesday morning in Florence. The shooting victim is a Colbert County 911 dispatcher who has been on the job for just a few months. This shooting has shaken the whole community of first responders.

911 dispatchers are the heart and soul of emergency responders. They help deal with some of the most stressful situations imaginable. So it’s especially tough when they hear something has happened to a coworker.

“As far as one of your own, it takes it to a new level,” stated Colbert County EMA Director Mike Melton.

Cassie Sartain, 20, was shot Wednesday morning on Malone Circle in Florence.

“There was a road rage incident. There was an argument and the other people shot at them,” described Sgt. Greg Cobb with Florence Police Department.

Investigators say the truck Sartain, her boyfriend, and another female were in was riddled with bullet holes. One of those bullets struck Cassie Sartain in the neck.

Melton says she came to work for him about five months ago. “She a great girl. She loves sports. She was raised with three brothers, so she has to be tough and she is showing it now.”

While police look for the dark-colored Chevy Cruze thought to be involved in the shooting, Sartain is continuing to improve in the hospital.

Florence police say more than 250-vehicles that match the description of the one they are looking for are registered in the Shoals area. Right now they are working on narrowing down that list as part of the investigation.

Police are still urging anyone with information on the shooting to contact them or the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line.

At last report, Cassie Sartain was listed in stable condition at Huntsville Hospital.