Fireworks incident inside vehicle sends 4 Limestone County teens to UAB burn unit

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Four teens are in the UAB burn unit today. Police say active fireworks inside a vehicle burnt the teens Wednesday night.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson says his office received a call about the incident on Stanford Street at approximately 9:18 p.m. Athens Fire and Rescue Chief Bryan Thornton reports the vehicle with the teens ran through a yard and hit two other vehicles. He says the vehicle was a total loss.

Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk identified the four injured as Malik Atkins, Zakobe Shoulders, Ashton Hines and CJ Yarbrough. School officials took to Facebook to ask for prayers for the teens.

All four were taken to UAB’s burn unit to be treated. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Two of the teens recently graduated from Tanner High School. One of the teens is an upcoming senior at Tanner. The fourth is a student at East Limestone High School.

Authorities are investigating the incident as an accident.