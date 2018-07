× Firefighters: Huntsville house fire contained, fireworks may have been involved

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Fire and Rescue were on the scene of a house fire in south Huntsville Wednesday night.

A call came in before 11 p.m. at 2200 Chadburn Drive of a structure fire. The fire was contained within 30 minutes by four units.

Firefighters say the fire began on the side of the house. They believe fireworks were involved.

An investigation is underway.