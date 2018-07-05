× Emergency crews find swimmer’s body at Oak Mountain State Park

PELHAM, Ala. –AL.com reports divers recovered the body of a swimmer Wednesday evening at a Birmingham park.

Our news partner says Pelham firefighters and police responded around 7 p.m. to the Oak Mountain State Park beach area on Independence day. A family member tells police a 23-year-old disappeared on the lake.

The swimmer’s body was located two hours later. The body was transported to the Shelby County Coroner’s Office.

An investigation is underway.