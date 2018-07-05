Calum Masters shoots a 64 to lead the 51st DAIKIN Spirit of America after round one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - The premier amateur golf tournament in the southeast is underway. The 51st DAIKIN Spirit of America Championship teed off Thursday morning at Burningtree Country Club in Decatur. 110 players from across the country participating with the hopes of winning the title, including 2017 champion Brooks Rabren and 2016 winner Matt Gourgeot.

The tournament started bright and early with the first groups teeing off at 7:00 am. When the dust settled after round one it was Troy golfer Calum Masters atop the leaderboard shooting a 64, good for a score of -7. That's three strokes off the course record. Gourgeot had a great day as well shooting two eagles on the back nine to finish with a 65, one stroke off the lead.

Check out the highlights from round one, and take a look at the leaderboard as we head into day two of the Spirit of America golf tournament.