Calum Masters shoots a 64 to lead the 51st DAIKIN Spirit of America after round one

DECATUR, Ala. - The premier amateur golf tournament in the southeast is underway. The 51st DAIKIN Spirit of America Championship teed off Thursday morning at Burningtree Country Club in Decatur. 110 players from across the country participating with the hopes of winning the title, including 2017 champion Brooks Rabren and 2016 winner Matt Gourgeot.
The tournament started bright and early with the first groups teeing off at 7:00 am. When the dust settled after round one it was Troy golfer Calum Masters atop the leaderboard shooting a 64, good for a score of -7. That's three strokes off the course record. Gourgeot had a great day as well shooting two eagles on the back nine to finish with a 65, one stroke off the lead.
Check out the highlights from round one, and take a look at the leaderboard as we head into day two of the Spirit of America golf tournament.
- Calum Masters 64 (-7)
- Matt Gourgeot 65 (-6)
- Clay Guerin 67 (-4)
- Michael Shears 68 (-3)
- Cooper Sears 68 (-3)
- Woodie Eubanks 69 (-2)
- Aaron Jackson 69 (-2)
- Davis Armstrong 69 (-2)
- Brooks Rabren 69 (-2)
- John Hayden 69 (-2)
- Will Patrick 70 (-1)
- Taylor Eyster 70 (-1)
- Stewart Whitt 70 (-1)
- Jack Parker 70 (-1)
- Austin Gean 70 (-1)
- Garett Senia 70 (-1)
- BJ Scott 70 (-1)