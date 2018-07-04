× Wire brushes pose threat to body when eating grilled food

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Holidays and warm weather bring out the grillmaster inside of us. One tool, however, poses a hazardous threat to our bodies.

A wire brush is used before or after a cookout. It prepares and cleans the grate. What many do not know are the risks it brings.

The wires fall off over time and use. These tiny, usually unseen pieces could land on the next piece of meat you lay on the grill. The result leads many to the surgery room.

A doctor says the wire causes problems for victim’s bodies.

“There’s a piece of wire that you’re not going to be able to digest, and that can actually cause an internal burn injury, that can actually burn through parts of your stomach or your intestines,” Doctor Erick Eiting said, who is with the Mount Sinai Health System.

Doctors recommend cooks use a damp wet cloth when you begin to grill. The cloth catches and cleans whatever is left on the grill.