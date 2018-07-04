× Toy-like fireworks can confuse children, parents be aware

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Fireworks are popular among all ages. They come in different shapes and sizes which can confuse the young. Parents use caution when kids are near or around the explosives.

Kids love the explosive sound, bright lights and looks of a firework. The designs play a great part against competitors but a bad element to children. A North Carolina fire marshal explains his disappointment.

“It’s very discouraging that these manufacturers are making these fireworks to look like toys. In no way, shape, or form are these toys,” Adam Ryerson said, of the Concord Fire Department.

A disposable trick is to put the item inside a bucket of water for 24 hours.