Storms moving…west? Why?

So what’s the deal with the storms this week moving from EAST to WEST? Isn’t that backward?

Alabama and Tennessee typically see weather ‘systems’ move the other way, west-to-east, because of the westerlies: the usual upper-air wind flow over the Continental United States.

Lately, a strong ridge over the northeastern United States and a series of upper-air lows near the Gulf Coast have reversed that flow giving us more of an easterly wind throughout the atmosphere. That breeze pushes the storms along westward from where they develop!

This changes back to a more normal west/northwest flow by the weekend, and that could mean some stormy weather! See more here on WHNT.com!

Looking for the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt