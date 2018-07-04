× Gun shots rung in Mobile’s Shoppes at Bel Air mall

MOBILE, Ala. — Shots were fired Monday night at a Mobile mall after an altercation, according to Mobile Police.

Police reported a call came in around 8:30 p.m. after an argument escalated between two men inside Victoria’s Secret. One man pulled a gun from his waistband and fired multiple shots. The bullets hit a kiosk machine across from the store.

One witness told police she heard three shots, while another heard nine.

Police say both men fled from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police are continuing to investigate.