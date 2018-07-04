× Florence police investigate overnight shooting

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting which led to one victim in the hospital.

The boyfriend of the victim tells police a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze drove up and confronted them at Cox Creek Parkway. When the vehicles arrived at Malone Circle, the suspect shot several times at the vehicle.

The victim, Cassie Sartain, was hit in the neck by one of the shots. She is currently at Huntsville Hospital in stable condition, as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Bill White at 256-760-6595.