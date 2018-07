× Fatal wreck shuts down westbound lanes of Hwy 72 in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – Authorities confirm one person has died in a wreck at the intersection of Hine Street and Hwy 72.

Both westbound lanes on Hwy 72 and Hine are closed to traffic.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johson was not able to release any details at this time but was able to confirm that one person was killed.