Entire Owens Crossroads neighborhood decorates for the Fourth of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - 242 years ago the Continental Congress approved a declaration that the 13 American colonies were no longer part of the British Empire, but a new nation, the United States of America.

It's a day marked by fireworks, barbecues, and most importantly a nation-wide show of patriotism. And one neighborhood in Owens Crossroads takes that very seriously.

Stars, stripes, and even American flag banners greet people as they drive into Grayson Place and the patriotic display doesn't stop there.

"Looks very festive as you're driving through the neighborhood," organizer Marcia Crouch said.

It's code red, white, and blue for this neighborhood.

"I love driving into our neighborhood and seeing all the flags flying. It shows all the patriotism in our neighborhood," neighbor Jenifer Terrell said.

A flag waves on every mailbox.

Some families have added even more decorations from door hangers to yard signs.

"We're just delighted that so many wanted to," Marcia Crouch said.

The Crouch family started this tradition 3 years ago. "My dad was in the Airforce during the Korean War. Her dad was in the Navy during World War II. He's a World War II vet. I served during the Vietnam war in the Navy and 40 years as a police officer," Marcia's husband, Steve said.

"It's very important not only us personally, but our neighborhood to express our patriotism." Marcia Crouch said.

It's not every day you find an organized effort that includes every house in an entire neighborhood, but it's a cause that makes the people who live here feel united.

"I especially like it right now because of the divisiveness that's going on in our country right now and I think people forget what it costs to be free," Steve Crouch said.

"I've always been brought up to love our country, and show our patriotism, not just on the Fourth of July, but all through the year too. I think it's extremely important to show our kids and the next generation that freedom isn't free," Neighbor Monique Ross said.

As these flags fly in the wind, neighbors hope people can see their patriotism and also feel proud to be an American.

The neighborhood doesn't just decorate for the Fourth of July. They also create this display for Memorial Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day.