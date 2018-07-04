Child air-lifted to hospital after near drowning incident in east Limestone County
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An 8-year-old child has been flown to the hospital after a near drowning incident at a neighborhood pool in Limestone County.
Authorities say that the boy was found floating in a pool on Summerfield Drive in the Legacy Grove subdivision Wednesday evening.
The Limestone County Sheriff Office confirmed EMTs on the scene performed CPR and restored his pulse before they took him to the hospital.
Neighbors say that two nurses helped rescue the boy.
Investigators and deputies are on the scene.
34.750329 -86.874215