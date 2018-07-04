× Are fireworks legal to shoot off in your area?

It’s Independence Day! That means American flags, BBQs, and firework shows. Firework stands are set up all over the Valley, but are they legal to shoot off in your area? WHNT News 19 is taking action to look through city and county ordinances to see if they are allowed.

Check out if your area allows fireworks below.

Colbert County

Muscle Shoals – Illegal – “It shall be unlawful for any person to have, keep, store, use, sell, handle or offer for sale, within the city. Any fireworks chief of the fire department may, upon due application, issue a permit to a properly qualified person for giving a fireworks display in a public park or other open place within the city.”

Sheffield – L egal for a certain period of time – "Class C common fireworks as defined by the state department of insurance may be sold and discharged within the city during the period beginning on June 20 and ending on July 5."

Tuscumbia – Illegal – "It shall be unlawful for any person in a public park to possess, to set off, or otherwise cause to explode, or discharge or burn, any firecrackers, torpedoes, rockets, or other explosives, of inflammable material, or discharge or throw them into such area from highways or adjacent areas. Firework displays or shows may be held only when authorized by a permit from the director and by a permit from the chief of the fire department."

Colbert County – Legal – Colbert County does not have a fireworks ordinance.

Franklin County

Russellville –Legal for a certain period of time – “Fireworks can be used and/or shot only during the following prescribed periods and/or days and during said period only until the following stated times: (1) Each and every year for a period beginning on June 29 and ending on July 6, until 10:30 p.m. (central time), each and every night during said period.”

Lauderdale County

Florence – Legal for a certain period of time – “An individual may detonate fireworks within the city limits between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m of the same day during the fireworks seasons defined. On July 4th, an individual may detonate fireworks within the city limits between the hours of 10:00 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. of the same day.”

Limestone County

Athens – Illegal – “It shall be unlawful for any person within the corporate limits of the city to cause to explode, buy, sell, keep, have in possession, store, trade, or give away any firecrackers, fireworks, pyrotechnics or any other article, item, or device in the nature of fireworks.”

Madison County

Huntsville – Illegal – “It shall be unlawful for any person to use, possess, display, or sell fireworks, as that term is defined in the Huntsville Fire Codes, within the city limits except as duly permitted in accordance with applicable state and local laws.”

Madison – Illegal – "It shall be unlawful for any person to throw any fireballs; set off, discharge or throw any rockets, firecrackers, torpedoes, squibs or other fireworks; or light any bonfires within the city except by permit. It shall be unlawful for any person to possess, keep, store, use, manufacture, sell, offer for sale, give away or handle any pyrotechnic within the corporate limits of the city except by permit."

Madison County – Legal – Within Madison County, it's legal for the public to handle fireworks.

Marshall County

Arab – Illegal – “No person shall have, keep, store or manufacture, or sell within the corporate limits or within the police jurisdiction of the city any pyrotechnics or other fireworks; provided however, that nothing herein shall be held to apply to the possession or sale or use of a normal stock of flashlight compositions by photographers or dealers in photographic supplies.”

Guntersville – Legal for a certain period of time – "The shooting of fireworks shall be limited to beginning the twenty-fifth day of June and ending on the sixth day of July."

Morgan County

Decatur – Illegal – “It shall be unlawful for any person within the city or its police jurisdiction to sell, offer for sale, keep or have in possession, barter, exchange or give away, furnish at a public place or elsewhere or otherwise dispose of, use or explode any fireworks.”

Hartselle – Illegal – "It shall be unlawful for any person to shoot, fire, set off, ignite or discharge any fireworks of any nature whatsoever within the municipal limits of the city. It shall be unlawful to store, possess, sell or offer to sell or otherwise distribute any fireworks of any nature whatsoever within the municipal limits of the city."

In most counties and unincorporated areas, it is legal to shoot fireworks. Some areas also have time restrictions limiting the period you can use personal fireworks. Your local police or sheriff’s department can you tell you about your particular area.

Note: Not all cities have updated websites or ordinances. If you don’t see your area listed here, be sure to check with your local police or sheriff’s department for more information.