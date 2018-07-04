A new B.B. Comer Bridge sculpture sits at Scottsboro High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - About two years ago, residents of Scottsboro heard the booms and blasts from the demolition of the BB Comer Bridge over the Tennessee River. Despite the historic bridge being an icon for the people in Scottsboro since the 1930's, it was torn down in 2016 because of safety concerns.

The Scottsboro bridge was beloved by the city and there was a discussion by the Scottsboro City Council to preserve a piece of the historical bridge. Only one piece of the BB Comer Bridge remained after its demolition.

The city gifted that piece to Scottsboro High School, and they created a monument out of it to commemorate the special bridge. Artist, Glenn Dasher, is adding the finishing touches to the monument, created from pieces of the bridge, that is now standing as a brand new sculpture.

Its been nine, long months of work and over a year of planning. "I started cutting the bridge up last September. We moved here to work on it at the steel company in January. Then we installed this the end of May," said Dasher.

We've followed him throughout this entire journey. "I'm real pleased with it," Dasher says he's excited to give Scottsboro back the iconic figure that they lost two years ago. "The city was so nice to trust this sort of sacred piece of that of old bridge with me."

The artist wanted the sculpture to act as a memorial on the inside. People will be able to walk in and reminisce about the history of the bridge and the people it served. "It's a gathering point for the people of Scottsboro to take pride in their community and think back on memories of the bridge or things they learned new about their history."

Now that it's almost done, Dasher said he's ready for everyone to enjoy this rebirth of history. "I'm looking forward to riding by it on my way to Chattanooga or even just coming to Scottsboro to look over there and see it." He says he hopes to be completely done with the sculpture at the end of next week.