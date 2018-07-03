Preparations underway for firework shows in Madison County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY Ala. – Looking for something fun to do for the July 4th in Madison County? There are several different events happening all across the Valley.

The Space and Rocket Center will hold their annual firework show Wednesday night starting at 9. The center will be open until 5pm. They are allowing children 12 and under in for free.

They've had a firework display for the last several years. "We will be shooting off five and six-inch shells so those are really big and pack a big punch." Space and Rocket Center Spokesperson Pat Ammons explained.

She said because of the size of the fireworks crews will shut down the Davidson Center parking lot at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. "The fallout from the shells is not safe for the public to be around. We are not going to have much parking on sight. If you can see the Saturn V, you can see the fireworks," Ammons said.

Calhoun Community College across the street will offer parking for $10.

There are several different places people can go to celebrate Independence Day in Madison County.

Dublin Park is also having a celebration. The Celebration will begin with inflatable activities lined up all around Soccer Field #1. Children and Adults of all ages can enjoy games, activities and even try to find their way through the 70 ft Obstacle Course.

There will also be 62 ft Water Slide. Parking for the event will be at Bob Jones High School with Shuttle Services provided by the City of Madison. Shuttle services will begin running at 1:45 p.m. with the last pick up at 8:45 p.m.

Following the event, the shuttles will take you back to Bob Jones High School. Handicap parking will only be allowed at Dublin Park.

Event Coordinator Gayle Milam has already started to set up the inflatables. She said there's a lot of planning that goes into the celebration. "We meet with our police and fire and start working on our safety plans for traffic and crowd control."

The Village of Providence is also hosting a 4th of July celebration.

They start planning their show almost a year in advance.

"We get our permit, then we start working the AMC band making sure we got those booked. We work with our tech company too," Providence Marketing Director Donald Dickey said.

The Village of Providence firework show is a lot different from the others, because they have a close-proximity show.

"Our shells do not go up as high as most of the larger shows do. They are much lower so the experience is much closer and intimate," Dickey explained.

All three places plan to set off their fireworks at 9 Wednesday night.