ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — A man faces theft charges after he stole items from members of a country club on Sunday, according to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Simon Porter, 38, is charged with two counts of Third-degree Theft of Property. Authorities say he allegedly stole 15 golf clubs valued roughly at $1,950 from two members of the Gadsden Country Club.

Porter was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on June 29 with a $3,000 bond but released on July 2.