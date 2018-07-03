× Man charged with impersonating a Limestone County deputy

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An Elkmont man is accused of knocking on a door in the middle of the night and telling the person inside he was a deputy investigating a fight. Kaarl Edward Lewis Travelstead II, 23, is charged with Impersonating a Police Officer.

Deputies responded to a home in the 21000 block of Johnson Road on June 29 after a resident had an encounter with a man impersonating a deputy. The victim told investigators Travelstead knocked on the door around 1:30 in the morning, wearing a holstered handgun. They say the man told the victim he was with the sheriff’s office and he wanted to speak with a person of interest in a fight that happened earlier that evening.

The victim asked for identification, and says Travelstead handed over his driver’s license. The person then asked for a badge, and says Travelstead then said he was a reserve deputy helping investigators, not a full-time deputy. The victim asked him to get a uniformed deputy. That person says Travelstead made a phone call and minutes later, a vehicle pulled into the drive. Travelstead then reportedly grabbed his driver’s license, went to the vehicle and left.

Investigators say Travelstead confessed during an interview on July 2.

Travelstead has been released on a $2500 bond.