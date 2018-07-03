Lawrence County Commission votes to close courthouse, reopens Monday pending weekend inspection

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — County officials confirm Tuesday to close down their courthouse considering it unsafe. An evaluation is scheduled for the weekend to decide whether or not conditions are appropriate, according to a Lawrence County EMA post.

WHNT’s Shevaun Bryan reports the Lawrence County Commission confirmed their decision around 9:54 a.m. The courthouse suffered fire, water and smoke damages after a fire broke out on the night of July 2.

Bryan adds multiple department heads presented updated reports of their areas.

“There’s significant water damage,” a person claimed. The individual spoke, specifically, about two floors – the first and second.

Bryan reports circuit clerk employees said their office sustained the most damage, specifically, the criminal division sector on the second floor. She mentioned two monitors were destroyed which prompted concerns ahead of the July 17 runoff.

The courthouse will open Monday, July 9 at 8 a.m.