CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities search for a man Tuesday who they say is a suspect in motor vehicle theft at a gas station in Cullman County. They also ask for the public’s help in identifying the person.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office suspects this man, pictured below, may know information of a stolen vehicle from the Dodge City Chevron.

If you know any information that could help investigators, please callĀ Phillip Harris at 256-734-0342 or send a private message to their Facebook page.