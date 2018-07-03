× Jefferson County woman leads police on chase, ends up at UAB Hosptial

TARRANT, Ala. — A Tarrant woman is in the hospital Tuesday after leading police on a chase and getting shot, according to our news partner at AL.com. They write this is not the first she had a run-in with the law.

A 32-year-old Jefferson County resident faces a life-threatening injury from multiple gunshot wounds at UAB Hospital Monday night. Tarrant Chief of Police Dennis Reno says she led officers on a chase through the city, rammed into two police SUVs, would not comply and drove straight towards an officer. “There was no choice,” Reno said.

An officer pulled her over due to a faulty taillight at 9 p.m. on Sloan Avenue and Jackson Boulevard.

The woman had outstanding warrants for escape and second-degree assault from an incident that occurred at the Tarrant Municipal Court on June 29.

Chief Reno says she ran out of the courthouse, jumped into her car, drove off and ran over an officer’s foot. This situation began Friday after a judge found her in contempt of court and order her to jail.

AL.com reports Reno filed an order for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the situation because of officers involvement, which is standard procedure.