Huntsville triple homicide suspect extradited from Tennessee on capital murder charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man suspected of triple homicide in Huntsville is now in local custody and charged with capital murder. Huntsville Police charged Rodney Shawn Geddes, 43, with capital murder for the deaths of 42-year-old Iris Koress Bynum, 17-year-old Heaven Hines, and 16-year-old Xzariah Rice.

Authorities say someone called 911 after discovering two people dead in a home on Knollbrook Drive on June 19. When police arrived, they discovered a third person dead as well.

Officials say they have determined the cause of death, but have yet to released that information.

Investigators say Geddes had a relationship with Bynum and lived in the home, but they had recently separated.

Franklin County, Tenn. law enforcement took Geddes into custody on unrelated charges that same night. He has since been extradited and is now in the Madison County Jail without bond.