Hot for the Fourth, stormy later this week

Huntsville’s heat index had already hit 102ºF by 1 PM Tuesday. A few isolated thunderstorms developed in the heat of the day; those begin to fade away by 7 PM leaving us warm and muggy tonight. Expect lows in the mid-70s overnight.

The Fourth of July looks hot, humid, and mostly dry. Some spotty, hit-or-miss thunderstorms remain possible, but they are not especially likely on Wednesday.

High temperatures soar into the lower and middle 90s Wednesday: heat index as high as 103º to 107ºF in the afternoon.

Any isolated storms dissipate by fireworks time; expect temperatures in the upper 80s by 9 PM with a fair sky and a light wind.

One of the warmest? The heat we have now is nowhere near record levels in the way we usually think about heat records: daytime highs. Unusually ‘high’ overnight lows are really what’s keeping the air conditioner humming and the power bill climbing.

Huntsville recorded the warmest average overnight low temperature on record for the period of May 1st to June 30th. To be clear, that’s averaging up all overnight lows for two months getting one single number.

Wednesday morning’s forecast low of 76ºF would be tied for the fifth-warmest July low temperature on record in Huntsville. Overnight lows warmer than 75ºF have only happened in July 29 times since 1907 (around 2-3 times per decade).

Storms increasing again: Few if any storms develop on Wednesday, but the building heat and humidity will be fuel for more heavy - and potentially severe - thunderstorms late in the week. The chance of ‘scattered’ storms jumps to 30% Thursday and 50% by Friday.

Friday looks more and more like ‘the’ thunderstorm day this week with one large cluster of storms moving from Middle Tennessee into North Alabama between 10 AM and 4 PM.

That all happens ahead of a weak cool front moving into the region Friday and stalling over us for the weekend.

Weekend weather woes? Got plans for the weekend? Be ready to dodge some thunderstorms. The cool front moving in Friday hangs around for Saturday and Sunday focusing more scattered thunderstorm activity in Alabama. The greater chance of storms in North Alabama is Saturday and Central Alabama on Sunday; however, storms are possible statewide and over much of Southern Tennessee both days this weekend.

