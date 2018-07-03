× High-speed chase ends in injuries to a pregnant woman, arrest for large drug bust in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A high-speed chase in Morgan County ended in a wreck that hurt a pregnant woman. Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office say they also found a number of illegal drugs in the vehicle involved.

Sheriff Ana Franklin says a deputy spotted a man known to have outstanding warrants near the Mill Creek Road and East Lacon Road intersection on Monday. The deputy says the driver, John Phillip Hale, 26, refused to stop and led a chase that entered Cullman County on Hwy 31S and returned back to Morgan County.

Hale wrecked at Hwy 31 and Higdon Road. Deputies say the passenger in the vehicle was pregnant and hurt in the wreck. Emergency crews took her to an area hospital.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the identity or condition of the woman.

When deputies searched the vehicle they discovered over 4 oz. of ICE Methamphetamine, marijuana, Oxycodone, Suboxone, Ecstasy, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun.

The Morgan County Drug Task Force agents charged John Phillip Hale with the following:

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance-Oxycodone

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Reckless Endangerment

Attempting to Elude

Authorities also served 8 warrants on Hale consisting of Traffic, Theft and Drug offenses. Hale has no bond on the Trafficking in Methamphetamine charge per Circuit Court Judge Howell.