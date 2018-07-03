Beloved Bush’s Baked Beans icon ‘Duke’ passes away

A furry TV icon died last week after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer. Sam, better known as the dog “Duke” from the Bush’s Baked Beans commercials passed away June 28.

David Odom, a friend of Sam’s owner, Susan, posted the sad news on his Facebook page. The post received an outpouring of love.

Bush’s Baked Beans responded to Sam’s death Tuesday saying the dog was part of their family story for more than 20 years. According to the post, Sam had not worked with the company for years but they expressed their sadness at his passing. The company also said that because the character of ‘Duke’ is so iconic to Bush’s and adored by their fans, they will continue to use him in their ads.